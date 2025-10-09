Textile expo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani textile manufacturers impressed at Canada’s 2025 Apparel Textile Sourcing Show in Toronto, showcasing high-value sportswear, technical textiles, and sustainable apparel.
The three-day event drew global participants, with Pakistan’s innovative offerings receiving strong engagement from buyers and stakeholders. Exhibitors explored North American trends, including rising demand for ethical sourcing. The event highlighted Pakistan’s growing capabilities in high-performance, value-added textiles and opened new avenues for global trade and collaboration.
Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025