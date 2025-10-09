E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Extortion racket

Editorial Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:23am

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an alarming surge in such cases. Criminals send extortion demands to traders — known as parchi in street parlance — often accompanied by a bullet to ensure the chilling message hits home: pay up or else. The head of Korangi’s trade association says at least 96 extortion cases have been reported this year. The real number may be higher as many victims are afraid to file complaints. The targets include small traders as well as tycoons. In fact, the head of a famous charity was recently targeted by extortionists demanding billions. As per reports, much of the ill-gotten loot is transferred abroad by criminals. Moreover, another trade industry leader claims that “influential criminals” receive protection, while officials of various departments demand bribes from businessmen.

Over a decade ago, the crime situation in the metropolis was off the charts, with a high number of targeted killings, extortion cases and street crimes. Militant wings of political parties, religious extremists as well as criminal gangs all played their part in promoting lawlessness and violence in the city. Matters improved slightly after a law-enforcement operation was launched in 2013, but now it seems that the lawbreakers are once more feeling confident enough to restart their activities in a major way. Already Karachi suffers from poor infrastructure and services, despite adding billions of rupees to the exchequer. If violent crime returns in a big way, then perhaps members of the business community may be compelled to take their investments elsewhere, to safer climes, as they did in the past. The state, therefore, cannot leave Karachi to the wolves. The city police, Sindh administration and federal security agencies all need to coordinate and crack down on extortion rackets and other violent crime. Traders must be provided an atmosphere free of violent crime in order to carry out business activities.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...