E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Tanker drivers claim they are facing long waits at depots due to fuel shortage

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 02:42pm
Pakistan State Oil tankers line upalong a road before entering a fuel storage facility in Sheikhupura district in Lahore on March 10, 2026. — AFP
Pakistan State Oil tankers line upalong a road before entering a fuel storage facility in Sheikhupura district in Lahore on March 10, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Tanker drivers in Pakistan said they were facing long waits at depots due to a shortage of fuel, as the government played down fears of another rise in prices.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has disrupted shipping and damaged oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, raising global oil prices as countries scramble to deal with concerns over supply.

Dozens of tankers, which supply fuel across Pakistan, were seen parked at the side of the road on Tuesday at depots near Lahore.

“There is no petrol at the depot for the past four days,” said one tanker driver, Abdul Shakoor.

“Iran has closed the border from their side. The depot is lying empty,” he told AFP.

The country depends on oil and gas from the Gulf, and vessels transporting fuel were given naval escorts this week to ensure continuity of supplies during the Middle East crisis.

Last week, the government hiked prices by about 20 per cent, triggering long lines and panic buying at filling stations across the country.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday that there will be “no immediate significant changes” in the cost of fuel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday also announced an austerity plan designed to save fuel, including slashing the working week for government employees to four days and shutting schools.

But Mazhar Mahmood, a tanker driver’s assistant, said: “The drivers went to the depot today as well, but the depot staff said there is no fuel available.”

He said he was told that fuel will be available in the next five to six days.

“The situation in the country is not good. There is no petrol in the country, which is why the vehicles are parked here.”

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
US Iran Rift, Mideast Ties, Israel Iran Conflict
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe