Two officers among 11 martyred in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: A lieutenant colonel and a major were among 11 security personnel martyred in an exchange of fire between the forces and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists in the Orakzai district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement releaset on Wednesday.

As per the ISPR, the exchange of fire took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the area on the night between October 7 and 8. It read that during the operation, the terrorists were effectively engaged, adding that 19 “Indian-sponsored” terrorists were also gunned down by the troops during the shootout.

During the gun battle, 39-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq from Rawalpindi, who was leading his troops from the front along with his second-in-command 33-year-old Major Tayyab Rahat, also from Rawalpindi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom along with his nine men.

According to the military’s media wing, nine brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives included 38-year-old Naib Subedar Azam Gul from district Khyber, 35-year-old Naik Adil Hussain from district Kurram, 34-year-old Naik Gul Ameer from district Tank, 31-year-old Lance Naik Sher Khan from district Mardan, 32-year-old Lance Naik Talish Faraz from district Manshera, 32-year-old Lance Naik Irshad Hussain from district Kurram, 28-year-old Sepoy Tufail Khan from district Malakand, 23-year-old Sepoy Aqib Ali from district Swabi, and 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Zahid from district Tank.

ISPR says 19 terrorists also killed in exchange of fire

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of the “Indian-sponsored terrorism” from the country, and such sacrifices of the brave men further strengthened their resolve.

According to another ISPR statement, funerals for Lt Col Tariq and Major Rahat were held at the Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, federal ministers, and military and civil officers also attended the funeral.

“The prime minister, while paying tribute to the 11 shuhadas (martyrs) of Orakzai incident, resolved that Pakistani nation stands resolute and firm against this menace of terrorism and the shuhadas’ ultimate sacrifice is a reminder of the unwavering resolve of the nation to defend the motherland at all costs,” the statement quoted by Dawn.com read, adding that the remaining nine martyrs would be laid to rest in their native towns with full military honours.

A statement from President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to the “courageous action of security forces in the Orakzai district”. The president said that the brave sons set an eternal example by sacrificing their lives.

