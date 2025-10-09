PM Shehbaz hails Saudi defence deal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed a recent joint defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “highly significant”, calling it reflective of the deep ties between the two Muslim nations.

PM Shehbaz made the statement during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House with Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council Chairman Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh and his delegation.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, and both sides agreed to promote exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the agreement would “further strengthen the multi-dimensional economic, strategic, defence, and trade ties between the two brotherly nations”, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Defence, trade ties comes under discussion with Saudi Shura Council chairman

He lauded the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, stating that under his leadership, the kingdom has achieved “remarkable progress across various sectors, setting a precedent for the world to emulate”.

PM Shehbaz particularly appreciated the kingdom’s efforts regarding the empowerment of women.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, among others.

Praises ‘amicable resolution’ of unrest in AJK

Separately, the premier met with members of the government’s negotiating committee following the conclusion of talks regarding the situation in Azad Kashmir.

Appreciating the “amicable resolution” of the matter, PM Shehbaz assured the committee that all-out steps would be ta­­ken to address the concerns of the Kash­miri people. He praised the Joint Action Committee for showing understanding.

“The government will continue to serve the Kashmiri people and take steps to resolve their issues as public welfare and peace are our priorities,” the prime minister said. “We have always been protecting the rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to do so.”

He stated his government has always focused on issues of Azad Kashmir on a priority basis and would continue to take steps for the development and prosperity of the region.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aur­angzeb, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Ahad Khan Cheema, Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah, Chairman of PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025