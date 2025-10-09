E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to strengthen cooperation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship (PFG) on Wednesday agreed to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different fields between the two countries.

It was the first meeting, which was presided over by MNA Asia Naz Tanoli. Senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce gave detailed briefings to the participants.

The discussions focused on critical areas such as the current status of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, parliamentary cooperation, recent diplomatic engagements and initiatives, strategic priorities in foreign policy, as well as opportunities and challenges in trade and investment.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group expressed its profound appreciation for the efforts of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission abroad in facilitating the recent parliamentary delegation’s visit to Bahrain and commended the mission’s proactive engagement.

Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal emphasized the imperative for the Group to identify and pursue new investment opportunities, particularly in the agricultural and business sectors.

The convener further articulated the desire for the overseas mission to arrange a virtual meeting with the parliamentary counterparts in Bahrain to enhance mutual cooperation.

Members of the Group reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering closer cooperation.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

