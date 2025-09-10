E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Bahraini interior minister arrives on three-day visit

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:45am

ISLAMABAD: On an invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, his Bahraini counterpart Lt-Gen Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival in the federal capital, the Bahraini dignitary was received by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Islamabad Police presented a salute to the visiting minister.

Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa also visited the Pakistan Monument, where he paid tribute to the martyrs. He laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered Fateha.

The Bahraini interior minister will hold high-level meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including human trafficking, counter-narcotics, security, and counter-terrorism.

Mr Naqvi visited Bahrain earlier in July when the two sides had agreed to deepen security cooperation, making the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee more effective.

They agreed that enhancing cooperation between the Bahraini and Pakistani interior ministries in combating narcotics and human trafficking was the need of the hour.

In February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed the desire to increase the trade volume between the two countries in a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Bahrain.

Later in March, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had met Commander of the National Guard Gen Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...