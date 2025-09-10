E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Bahrain can avail investment opportunities in Pakistan: NA speaker

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Member of Bahrain’s Shura Council Dr. Adel Abdulrahman Al-Moawda and National Assembly SpeakerSardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting at the Parliament House here on Tuesday showed keen interest in strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

National Assembly SpeakerSardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined that Pakistan and Bahrain shared fraternal, friendly, and historic relations, which Pakistan greatly values.

Stressing the need to further promote inter-parliamentary linkages, he stated that closer contacts at the parliamentary level could play a vital role in bringing the peoples of both nations even closer.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan offers vast opportunities for investment in diverse sectors, including energy, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, which Bahraini investors can benefit from extensively.

He further noted that the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly is playing an active role in expanding parliamentary ties and further strengthening bilateral relations.

The speaker also expressed gratitude to the government of Bahrain for extending excellent facilities and support to the Pakistani community residing there.

He remarked that Pakistanis living in Bahrain are contributing significantly to the promotion of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

Dr Adel Abdulrahman Al-Moawda appreciated NA speaker’s positive sentiments regarding Bahrain and emphasised that Bahrain attaches great importance to its longstanding friendly and brotherly relations with Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Bahrain’s desire to further consolidate these ties. He also acknowledged the constructive role of the Pakistani community in Bahrain, noting their valuable contribution to the Kingdom’s socio-economic development. He stressed the importance of further enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

