Schoolchildren express solidarity with Palestinians

Dawn Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am
Students wear keffiyeh in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.—Dawn
KARACHI: Students and faculty of the C.A.S School staged a powerful display of solidarity with the people of Palestine on Tuesday.

As the students gathered, they stood united, holding banners with messages of support and peace. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of empathy and compassion, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

They delivered speeches, expressing their thoughts and feelings about the situation in Palestine. Their voices were filled with emotion as they spoke about the struggles and hardships faced by the Palestinian people especially the children of Gaza.

The students sang songs of hope and resilience, their voices rising in unison. The melodies echoed through the assembly area, creating a sense of unity.

The culmination of the event was the release of balloons symbolising the hopes and dreams of the Palestinian people for a peaceful future.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

