Three siblings injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Three siblings were injured when the roof of their house collapsed on the Multan Road on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Ammar Umar (6), Ali Umar (10) and Gulshan Umar (18).

A spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said they responded to an emergency call, adding that the caller had informed that the roof of a room of a house caved in and three to four members of a family were trapped under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 recovered them with multiple injuries and shifted them to hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025