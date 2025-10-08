E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Policeman jailed for life in youth’s murder case

Our Correspondent Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

LARKANA: The Model Criminal Trial Court of Larkana on Tuesday sentenced a police constable to life imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs500,000 in a murder case.

Mudassar Mahesar was found guilty of shooting Adeel Kalhoro, 20, to death on Jan 1, 2024 within the jurisdiction of the Waleed police station.

The convict was also awarded an additional seven-year imprisonment on the count of possessing an illegal pistol, which was used in the crime.

The judgement was pronounced by the First Additional Sessions Judge, Rashid Ali Dayo, while presiding over the model criminal trial court.

The case was lodged by Adeel’s uncle, Farman Kalhoro, at the Waleed police station after which constable Mudassar was arrested and the crime weapon was seized from him.

He was present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. Police escorted him to the Larkana Central Prison as soon as the judgement was pronounced.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...