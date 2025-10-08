Policeman jailed for life in youth’s murder case

LARKANA: The Model Criminal Trial Court of Larkana on Tuesday sentenced a police constable to life imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs500,000 in a murder case.

Mudassar Mahesar was found guilty of shooting Adeel Kalhoro, 20, to death on Jan 1, 2024 within the jurisdiction of the Waleed police station.

The convict was also awarded an additional seven-year imprisonment on the count of possessing an illegal pistol, which was used in the crime.

The judgement was pronounced by the First Additional Sessions Judge, Rashid Ali Dayo, while presiding over the model criminal trial court.

The case was lodged by Adeel’s uncle, Farman Kalhoro, at the Waleed police station after which constable Mudassar was arrested and the crime weapon was seized from him.

He was present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. Police escorted him to the Larkana Central Prison as soon as the judgement was pronounced.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025