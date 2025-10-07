Sherry Rehman warns PML-N of trouble in Senate without PPP’s ‘clear support’

The continuing row between the PPP and PML-N escalated on Tuesday as PPP’s Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman warned the coalition ally of difficulties in the Senate without the former’s “clear support”.

The PPP and the PML-N’s Punjab leadership have been engaged in a war of words for the past many days over issues ranging from flood compensation to water rights in the context of the Cholistan canals project. The PPP, which is in power in Sindh, has been particularly incensed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, whose party is also leading the federal government.

Talking about the matter in an interview on DawnNewsTV show ‘Doosra Rukh’, the PPP senior vice president said: “If you want to tear apart the whole coalition then I’ve already said in the National Assembly that don’t take our inclusion on the treasury benches for granted and don’t think that we will keep you stable no matter what you do.”

“If you don’t need [us] then that’s your choice, but let me remind you we are the biggest party in the Senate and it will become very difficult for you without the PPP’s clear support.”

“Forgiveness and apology are one thing, but won’t my feelings and those of every supporter be hurt when you make the top leadership, our chairman and his sister, the targets of unreasonable criticism,” she said further.

“What coalition is this and where do you want to take it? What are the aims? Such questions will arise then.”

The senior PPP leader added that the issue was not one between Sindh and Punjab but of the federation and the people, saying that 6.5 million people were affected by the recent floods.

Rehman criticised how the PPP’s suggestion of providing aid to flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme was turned into an issue of a conflict between Sindh and Punjab.

“How is it an issue of Sindh and Punjab? Are the rest of the people not Pakistani? We are a federal party and have voters in Punjab, so what do you mean?”

She also lashed out at the criticism and allegations launched at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his performance as foreign minister, saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself had recognised and lauded his work from beginning to end.

“The question then arises, who are you actually weakening?”

Rehman also pointed out Bilawal’s recent appointment as the head of the delegation presenting Pakistan’s stance before the world in the aftermath of the May conflict with India.

Questioned about the PPP sitting on the opposition benches, Rehman said the issue would be decided by the central executive committee since it was not a small decision to take and the party did not want to destabilise the government.

When asked whether the party would no longer be part of any legislative process, the PPP leader maintained that the coalition partner should not “expect of us to come and manage your houses and promote your business”.

‘You will need Bilawal, Zardari again’

PPP Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, addressing the media earlier, warned PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz that her party will need “Bilawal and Asif Zardari again” in the future.

“Remember that you will again need Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, you will again need Asif Ali Zardari, and that time is not far off.”

Taking another dig at Punjab’s chief minister, the PPP senator said people’s hearts are not won by “putting up posters or banners, or doing publicity on TikTok”. She added that performance matters, and not publicity.

Palwasha said that to win the hearts of the people, pictures are not required; performance is.

She further said the PPP will continue to offer suggestions for better governance and will continue asking questions as the coalition partner.

“Punjab is for the whole of Pakistan, and Punjab has not been conquered. Do not try to become a martial-law dictator there.” added that PPP leader.

Maryam defends her focus on Punjab

Separately, addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Maryam deflected PPP’s criticism and said she would continue to talk about Punjab as she was the chief minister of the province.

“If Maryam Nawaz Sharif does not speak about Punjab, then who else will speak for Punjab?”

She further said that she wants other provinces to be as “clean and developed as Punjab”, making a veiled reference to PPP’s governance in Sindh.

The chief minister added that progress and prosperity were the right of every citizen and “one should not have to beg for it”.

‘Will support no-confidence’

PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser clarified that he mentioned a no-confidence motion to the PPP “if they are serious”.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party walked out of the National Assembly session to express their reservations,“ said Qaiser, adding that the situation would become clear if the PPP can actually initiate the no-confidence move or if it was merely “friendly fire”.

“If a no-confidence motion is brought, PTI will support it,” he said. “We want to rid the people of this illegitimate government, which is a product of Form-47,“ maintained the former speaker.

Qaiser further said that the PTI believes that as long as the incumbent government remains in power, “neither human rights, nor the law, nor the judiciary in Pakistan will be safe”.

He said, therefore, it is necessary to establish a strong democratic system in the country “so that democracy can flourish, the rule of law can prevail, and the supremacy of the Constitution can be maintained”.

‘PPP should not lecture PML-N on democracy’

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari , reacting to statements from PPP leaders, said earlier today that “on one hand, they talk about a ceasefire, and on the other hand, they come out every hour for aerial firing”.

She added that such dual signaling from the PPP does not send a serious message of reconciliation and further stated that the coalition partner’s current behaviour does not display political maturity.

Bokhari stressed that PPP leaders should not lecture the PML-N on democracy. “They have never carried the burden of democracy on their fragile shoulders; this burden has been carried by our leadership and workers for years.”

“It is the magnanimity of our party and our leadership that, despite personal attacks, we continue to show patience and restraint.”

The provincial minister maintained that the PML-N does not want to turn political differences into a confrontation, but “continued silence in the face of one-sided attacks is not possible”.