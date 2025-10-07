E-Paper | October 07, 2025

25 out of 38 hospitals out of service in Gaza, major medicine shortage: ministry

Published October 7, 2025

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said 25 out of 38 hospitals are out of service in the enclave, while the rest operate partially under difficult conditions, Al Jazeera reports.

Israel has destroyed 103 of 157 primary healthcare centres, and the remaining are partially operating.

More than half of the needed medicine is not available, while 66 per cent of the medical equipment needed is not there.

Hospital bed occupancy increased to 225pc by the end of September, compared with 82pc during the same period last year, the ministry added.

