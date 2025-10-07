E-Paper | October 07, 2025

20,000 children among over 67,000 killed in Gaza in past 2 years: health ministry

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 03:29pm

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has shared data on the destruction of the enclave and its healthcare system, saying that at least 67,173 people have been killed in Israeli bombing since Oct 7, 2023, Al Jazeera reports.

The slain Palestinians included 20,179 children, and 169,780 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.

The number of medical personnel killed has reached 1,701, with 362 detained under the threat of forced disappearance, deprived of their rights.

The famine in Gaza, said to be man-made by Israel, has caused 460 deaths, including 154 children. More than 51,100 children below the age of five suffer from severe malnutrition, the ministry said.

Smoke rises following explosions amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip on Oct 6, 2025. — Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Smoke rises following explosions amid the Israeli military offensive in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip on Oct 6, 2025. — Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas

