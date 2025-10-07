Five dead, 28 injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab

Ravi Road during the first winter rain spell that has brought the temperature down. — White Star / M. Arif

LAHORE: Five people died and 28 were injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said five people, including two children, were killed and 28 others were injured in rain-related incidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

He said that in Faisalabad, a 12-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy lost their lives as the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain, injuring another seven people.

“A 70-year-old man was killed in Nankana Sahib while a 65-year-old man died in a similar incident in Kasur. Six people were injured in separate roof collapse incidents in Samundri, Jaranwala and Kakarwala, four were injured in Chak 82, Nankana, three in Manawala, and five people were injured in Faqirwali, Allahabad and Sahiwal in separate incidents.”

The spokesman said that a woman died and two other people were injured in electrocution, roof and wall collapse incidents in Lahore.

Rain on two days leads to emergency in Multan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued weather forecast for Tuesday (today) as rain and wind/thunderstorm are expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal and surrounding areas. Hailstorm may occur at isolated places during the period. Snowfall is also likely over the high mountains in Kashmir.

Earlier, the department had issued a weather alert about strong westerly weather system to affect the upper catchments of all major rivers, along with Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until Oct 7.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson said that most districts of Punjab received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, with Multan recording the highest level of rainwater at 113mm.

He said Faisalabad recorded 78mm of rain, Bahawalpur 44mm, Lahore 40mm, Khanewal 28mm, Toba Tek Singh 25mm, Sialkot 19mm, Attock 10mm, Gujranwala, Murree and Sahiwal recorded 8mm, Okara recorded 7mm, Narowal 6mm, Mangla 5mm, Gujrat and Hafizabad 3mm, while Layyah and Kasur recorded 1mm each.

The PDMA warned that rainfall would continue in most parts of Punjab in the next 24 hours, especially in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

Meanwhile, the Multan district administration declared a rain emergency after the city received heavy rainfall on Sunday night, followed by another spell on Monday afternoon.

Most of the low-lying areas of the city were submerged by rainwater. The rain started late on Sunday night and continued on Monday.

All major roads of the city, including Bosan Road, Khanewal Road, Nawan Shehr, Dera Adda, Lorry Adda, Circular Road, Vehari Road, Shujabad Road, Nishtar Road and others were submerged by rainwater and the people would have to suffer to cross these road and carry out their routine work.

The Multan Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) issued a report on the rainfall recorded at the disposal stations. According to the report, the highest rainfall was recorded at Kari Jamandan (161mm), Chungi No. 9 (132 mm), Samaijabad (112mm), Soraj Miyani (54mm), Old Shujabad Road (67mm) and Khan village (86mm).

