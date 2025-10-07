History sheeter involved in minors’ assault cases held after ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: Jahania police in Khanewal district claimed to have arrested an injured history-sheeter wanted in three cases of attempted rape and kidnapping of minors during an ‘encounter’ on Sunday.

According to police officials, suspect ‘Sa’, a resident of suburban village 117/10-R, had been booked in three separate cases involving two boys ‘A’ and ‘I’ and a seven-year-old girl, ‘S’.

One of the victims reportedly escaped an abduction attempt by jumping off the suspect’s motorcycle and raising an alarm, while in two other incidents, he fled when residents chased him. Police said the suspect was also notorious for harassing minor children with obscene gestures and acts.

Despite multiple complaints and FIRs, the suspect had remained at large, posing a major challenge for the Jahania police. On the direction of DPO Khanewal Ismail Kharak, SHO Sarfraz Ahmed used modern technology and geo-fencing to trace his location.

A police team conducted a raid near Jahania railway station. During the operation, the accused attempted to flee and allegedly drew a pistol from his trouser (shalwar), opening fire on the police. However, the weapon reportedly went off accidentally in his trouser, injuring him. Police overpowered the injured suspect, arrested him, and shifted him to THQ Hospital Jahania. Further investigation is underway.

UNRESOLVED CASE: Dhanote police have yet to solve the blind murder case of a woman, Azra Bibi, wife of Muhammad Arif, who was killed on Sept 20.

According to police sources and statements from the deceased’s husband and brother, Azra Bibi had gone to nearby fields to collect grass. After Maghrib prayers, her body was found in the fields, apparently strangled to death, while her gold earrings were missing.

A case was registered at Dhanote Police Station. Initially, the CCD Circle Kahrore Pucca investigated the matter, but later it was handed over to Dhanote police. Despite widening the scope of the investigation, police have yet to find any clue to the culprits.

MANGO ORCHARDS: Punjab Secretary for Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has directed officials to conduct a survey of flood-affected mango orchards in Multan Division.

According to an official statement, the secretary chaired a meeting in Multan to review the damage caused by recent floods to mango orchards in Multan, Kabirwala, Alipur, and Jalalpur Pirwala. He assigned the survey task to the Mango Research Institute, Multan, and the Agriculture Extension Wing.

The secretary observed that mangoes from Pakistan enjoy strong demand in international markets, and the government is taking concrete measures to enhance production and maintain quality. He said a mango-promotion programme worth Rs750 million is currently being implemented across the province.

PROFITEERS: The district administration imposed fines amounting to Rs2.7 million and arrested 315 profiteers during September.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq shared these details while presiding over a monthly review meeting. He directed price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities, including wheat and sugar.

DROWNS: A six-year-old boy, Ameer, drowned in floodwater on Sunday in the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the child was on his way home through floodwater when he drowned. Locals retrieved the body before rescuers arrived and handed it over to the parents.

MEPCO: According to a Multan Electric Power Company press release, hundreds of feeders in several districts including Bahawalpur, Vehari, Lodhran and others of South Punjab tripped between Sunday and Monday night due to heavy rain and windstorm plunging the several areas into darkness.

The release also claimed that rain and storm also damaged Mepco’s infrastructure which was being repaired.

It claimed that so far the electricity was restored by Monday evening from 225 feeders while the teams were working on remaining closed feeders.

