Probe suggests measures over ECG by hospital guard

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Findings of an inquiry into the video clip that went viral on social media showing a security guard performing an ECG (electrocardiogram) on a patient at the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar (SFMKB) Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan have suggested corrective measures and action against those responsible.

The incident had prompted the medical superintendent to form an inquiry committee, comprising senior hospital officials, to investigate the matter.

According to Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Arslan, the viral video is approximately seven months old and it was recorded on Feb 18.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid says the investigation has confirmed that the individual in the video was indeed a security guard who was seen standing beside a patient and handling the ECG machine. While the video did not show him physically attaching or removing the ECG leads, his involvement created a strong public perception of serious procedural misconduct.

The hospital rules strictly state that ECG procedures must be performed only by trained nursing or paramedical staff and security personnel are only permitted to be present for maintaining order, specifically with male patients, and are never to be involved in the medical procedure itself.

The deputy commissioner said the inquiry also found that the on-duty nursing staff, identified as Rubab Bashir and Asra Naeem, were responsible for negligence and failed to maintain professional decorum, which led to the situation. The duty doctor on shift was found to be guilty for a lack of vigilance and for not reporting the breach.

The sources said the security guard, who was employed by a contracted company, was responsible for misconduct and breaching professional boundaries. He did not cooperate with the inquiry committee and failed to appear before them.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, several disciplinary and corrective actions have been taken. The security guard has been removed from his duties at the hospital. The security company has been directed to take strict action against him and to ensure better supervision and training for its staff. The two staff nurses have been issued formal written warnings, which will be placed in their employment records. They have also been temporarily restricted from performing ECG duties for one month, during which they must complete refresher training on standard procedures and patient privacy.

The duty doctor has been cautioned in writing for his failure to supervise and report the incident. Furthermore, the hospital administration has issued a circular to all departments reiterating that only authorised medical staff are permitted to handle medical equipment like ECG machines. The nursing in-charge has been directed to submit compliance reports for the next three months to ensure adherence to rules. The hospital has warned that any future violations of this nature will result in strict disciplinary action, including potential suspension or termination.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025