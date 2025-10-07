E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Landslide damages houses in Mirpur

Hamid Asghar Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:32am
Land slide in Kakra town of Potha Bainsi village located in vicinity of Mangla Dam has caused over a dozen houses to cave in during the last three days. — Dawn
Land slide in Kakra town of Potha Bainsi village located in vicinity of Mangla Dam has caused over a dozen houses to cave in during the last three days. — Dawn

GUJAR KHAN: Over a dozen houses have caved in and been severely damaged in landslides in the Kakrah town locality of Potha Bainsi village in the vicinity of a creek of Mangla dam near Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir.

The station house officer (SHO) of Mirpur Police Station, Raja Imtiaz Shauket, told reporters that the villagers had heard a rumbling noise, and, panic-stricken, they noticed cracks in the earth around their houses. Meanwhile, the police and the district administration evacuated the villagers.

According to the police official, no loss of life was witnessed as the people had shifted to other areas with their valuables.

However, over a dozen houses suffered irreparable damage.

According to Aamir Waqas, a social media activist, about a dozen houses, mostly swanky bungalows owned by overseas residents, have caved or developed cracks to the dangerous extent.

According to Mr Waqas, some of the swanky houses built at a cost of over Rs50 million were also badly affected. The residents of the area said that they had been living in the locality for decades, and this was the first time such a calamity had hit them out of the blue.

However, some of them believe that the rise of water levels in the Mangla reservoir might be the cause, as the locality was at the brink of creeks extending from the lake.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...