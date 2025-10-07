Central Asian states seek access to seaports

ISLAMABAD: Central Asian Republics are increasingly engaging with Afghanistan and Pakistan to access seaports, said a political expert from Kyrgyzstan, Prof Dr Emil Dzhuraev, adding that the region must overcome institutional inertia to build effective think-tank ecosystems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with analysts and experts at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Monday. Dr Dzhuraev highlighted the potential of Central Asia–South Asia trade connectivity and stressed that recent geopolitical shifts have opened new corridors for collaboration.

Project Officer, FES Uzbekistan, Boburshoh Alimov, shared insights from Central Asia, noting that Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are taking steps to strengthen ties with neighbouring states. “Uzbekistan, a double landlocked country, depends on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for water. The water diplomacy and regional forums have therefore become essential,” he said. He pointed out that air pollution and climate challenges are shared concerns, and cities like Lahore, Bishkek, and Tashkent are ranked among the region’s most polluted ones. Tourism and youth cooperation, he suggested, could be promising areas for Pakistan, Central Asia engagement.

Philipp C Jahn, Regional Director, FES Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, noted that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has reoriented supply chains and opened new logistical opportunities through Pakistan and Afghanistan. “We are seeing an 11 per cent GDP increase in some Central Asian countries following this shift,” he said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan and China are strengthening trade ties, while regional priorities such as climate change, biodiversity, youth leadership, and women’s empowerment remain central to FES’s mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Dayo, Program Advisor, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan, mentioned the long-standing partnership between SDPI and FES, emphasising their collaboration on “many cross-cutting policy issues.”

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025