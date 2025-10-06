Swiss, Spanish Gaza flotilla activists allege ‘inhumane detention conditions’ in Israel

Swiss and Spanish activists from an international flotilla that attempted to deliver aid to Gaza last week, have said they were subjected to inhumane conditions during their detention by Israeli forces, Reuters reports.

Among nine members of the flotilla who arrived home in Switzerland, some alleged sleep deprivation, lack of water and food, as well as some being beaten, kicked, and locked in a cage, the group representing them said in a statement.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson rejected the allegations.

Spanish activists also alleged mistreatment on their arrival in Spain late on Sunday after being deported.

“They beat us, dragged us along the ground, blindfolded us, tied our hands and feet, put us in cages and insulted us,” lawyer Rafael Borrego told reporters at Madrid’s airport.

Israels Minister of Justice Yariv Levin said that 170 flotilla activists have been deported, and of the 309 still in custody in Israel, 200 were expected to be expelled in the next 24 hours.

