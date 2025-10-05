E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Soldier martyred, another injured by unknown assailants in KP’s Bannu: police

Umar Bacha Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 05:26pm
Image showing a revolver with some spent cartridges. Used for representation only. — Pixabay/ Steve Buissinne
Image showing a revolver with some spent cartridges. Used for representation only. — Pixabay/ Steve Buissinne

A soldier was martyred and another injured when unknown assailants opened fire on them near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Sunday, according to the police.

Recently, multiple areas of KP — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have seen a series of terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

Spokesperson for Bannu Police Kashif Nawaz told Dawn.com, “A security personnel was killed and another was injured when they were attacked by unknown assailants near the Ayub fuel station on Miranshah road.”

He added that the body and the injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu, while a police team was dispatched to the site of the incident to collect information.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Last month, a police constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bannu while he was on his way to work. On September 2, six soldiers were martyred, while five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Bannu.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian sponsored kharjis (seceders) attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, “their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of the Pakistani troops.”

In August, a police constable was martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Bannu, where an exchange of fire also left three terrorists dead and three policemen injured.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...