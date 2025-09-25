E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Constable martyred by unknown assailants in KP’s Bannu: police

Umar Bacha Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 01:23pm
A police constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Domel tehsil of Bannu district on Thursday morning. — AFP/File
A police constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Domel tehsil of Bannu district on Thursday morning. — AFP/File

A police constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Thursday morning, police said.

Bannu’s District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi told Dawn.com that the incident occurred in the Bacha Khan Chowk area of the district’s Domel tehsil.

“The police constable was on his way to arrive for duty when unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on him,” Kulachi said.

The DPO added that the constable, Qadus Khan, was critically injured and taken to the Khaleefa Gul Nawaz (KGN) hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The spokesperson for the Bannu regional police, Khanzala Quraishi, told Dawn.com that the constable was the guard of the Wazir sub-divisional police officer.

“After the incident, the station house officer of the Domel area went to the crime scene along with a team to investigate the incident,” Qureshi said.

DPO Kulachi, meanwhile, said that an operation against the ‘terrorists’ was underway in various locations of the district to eliminate the threat from the area.

He added that the funeral of the martyred police constable would be conducted later today.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this month, a police constable was martyred and ano­t­her seriously injured in a confrontation with three alleged terrorists at a police post in the Patesi Adda area of Mir Ali Tehsil, in the third attack on police personnel in the Bannu division that same week.

Meanwhile, in August, at least three Frontier Corps personnel and two policemen were martyred in separate incidents in Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa’s Upper Dir, Kohat, and Mohmand districts.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...