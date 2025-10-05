Minister wants new block of Parliament Lodges ready in four months

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered completion of the new block of Parliament Lodges in next four months.

The project had been pending for the last 13 years, and now after the minister’s directives the pace of work on the project has been accelerated.

The new block will add 104 residential units to the Parliament Lodges .

The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was visiting the project site along with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Saturdayto inspect the ongoing construction work.

The interior minister stated that funds have been approved for the construction of the new block.

He said that construction work has now resumed and will be completed on a priority basis. On its completion, residential facility will be available to all parliamentarians.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the project, informing that the contract for the project was originally awarded in 2012 and was scheduled to be completed in 2013, which was later extended to 2014. However, the contractor halted the work, and due to legal complications, the project faced prolonged delays.

Federal Interior SecretaryKhurram Agha, CDA ChairmanMohammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025