Hailstorm batters Swat, Bajaur

SWAT/BAJAUR: A powerful hailstorm struck Gabin Jabba and its surrounding areas in Swat on Saturday, causing damage to fruit orchards and disrupting traffic on the main road.

The unexpected storm brought heavy hail and rain, covering the scenic valley in white pellets and forcing residents to take shelter indoors. According to local sources, the hailstorm lasted for several minutes but was intense enough to severely damage orchards of red persimmons and other seasonal fruits, which were nearing harvest.

“The hail completely destroyed my persimmon crop within minutes,” said Akbar Ali, a local farmer, adding that the losses would severely impact their income this season.

The main road connecting Matta to Skhara and Gabin Jabba was temporarily closed due to slippery conditions and debris caused by the storm, disrupting movement of vehicles and tourists heading towards the popular tourist destination.

According to Rescue 1122, teams are actively working to clear the road.

Gabin Jabba, known for its lush green meadows and fruit orchards, has experienced several weather-related challenges in recent years, but residents described today’s hailstorm as one of the most damaging in recent memory.

In a similar development, a severe hailstorm hit several parts of Bajaur on Saturday evening, causing significant damage to crops and solar panels.

According to reports, the hailstorm coupled with moderate rain started at around 6pm.

The residents told Dawn that Khar and Salarzai tehsils were the most affected.

They noted that besides effecting the maize crop and vegetables, the hailstones also damaged rooftop solar panels.

The Saturday rain and hailstorm, which lasted for an hour and a half, also brought the mercury down considerably.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025