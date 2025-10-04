French embassy honours artist on induction into Order of Arts and Letters

ISLAMABAD: The French embassy on Friday hosted a reception to honour Fizza Hasan, Artistic Director of Theatre Wallay, on her induction into the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

The award, one of France’s most prestigious cultural distinctions, recognises exceptional contributions to arts and literature.

Established in 1957 by the French Ministry of Culture, the order is awarded to individuals who have enriched France’s cultural influence globally.

At the ceremony, the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres was formally presented to Fizza Hasan in recognition of her efforts to promote French theatre and language in Pakistan.

Born in London and raised across Pakistan and Africa, Fizza Hasan was first introduced to French at the Alliance Française in Accra, Ghana.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in French from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad and the University of Stendhal in Grenoble.

Her career began at Alliance Française Islamabad, where she taught French and later served as Director of Studies, playing a vital role in nurturing the city’s Francophone community.

In 2004, Fizza Hasan founded Theatre Wallay, a troupe dedicated to bringing the art of theatre to wider audiences. Under her direction, the group staged numerous adaptations of French classics in English and Urdu, including Molière’s Tartuffe and The School for Wives, Eugène Ionesco’s The Lesson, Jean Anouilh’s Antigone, and Jean-Paul Sartre’s No Exit.

These productions introduced Pakistani audiences to universal themes explored by French playwrights, bridging cultural divides through performance.

Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey said that beyond staging French works, Theatre Wallay had also provided a platform for original productions by Pakistani artists.

The group engaged with contemporary social debates and encouraged critical thinking through performance, aligning with France’s commitment to cultural exchange and dialogue.

Speaking at the event, the French envoy highlighted Fizza Hasan’s remarkable contributions to fostering understanding between cultures. “Theatre is not only an art but also an echo chamber for the disputes of our day, the wounds of our past, and the hopes of our future. We are grateful that France’s theatre tradition has been so thoughtfully shared with Pakistani audiences,” he remarked.

He paid tribute to Fizza Hasan’s lifelong passion for theatre and the French language.

With her induction into the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, she now joins a distinguished circle of international cultural figures recognised for their influence and dedication, Nicolas Galey said.

In her remarks, Fizza Hasan said that being admitted into the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres was a profound honour. She thanked the French Republic and the Ministry of Culture for the recognition.

“I am especially thrilled to do the two things I love most – teaching and theatre. To receive this recognition for what has always felt like a privilege rather than a task is something I accept with deep gratitude,” she said.

She expressed her appreciation for her family for their immense support. “My way of thanking the universe for its bias in my favour has been to put my heart and soul into my chosen mission and to work at it as hard as possible,” Fizza Hasan said.

