Three ships currently being held in Israel’s Ashdod port

October 2, 2025

At least three Gaza aid flotilla ships are currently being held at Israel’s Ashdod port, Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency Sanad confirms.

Tracking data from the website Marine Traffic shows Capten Nikos, sailing under a Greek flag; Estrella y Manuel and Adara, both flying under the Spanish flag, have been towed to southern Israel.

The Sumud Flotilla said Israeli naval forces intercepted and boarded the Capten Nikos and other boats “illegally” while en route to Gaza.

Rima Hassan, a European Parliament lawmaker and one of the passengers aboard the Captain Nikos, shared footage of Israel’s interception earlier. She also said the activists have been detained “illegally” by Israeli troops in international waters.

