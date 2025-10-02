E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Turkiye opens probe into Global Sumud Flotilla interception as its 30 citizens reportedly held

Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 01:51pm

The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office has announced that it has opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying activists and humanitarian aid, AFP reports.

The probe concerns “24 Turkish citizens arrested following the attack carried out by elements of the Israeli navy in international waters against the Global Sumud flotilla”, a statement said, according to Turkish media.

It cited the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and said it would look into “crimes of deprivation of liberty, hijacking or detention of means of transport, aggravated looting, material damage, and torture”.

Turkish media said 30 Turkish citizens in all were detained and taken by Israeli forces for deportation to Europe.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....