PTI appoints Moeen Qureshi as opposition leader in Punjab PA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has appointed MPA Moeen Qureshi as the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, following the disqualification of opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

PTI additional secretary general Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued the notification to this effect on the instructions of party’s founding chairman Imran Khan. Mr Qureshi has been elevated from his position as the deputy opposition leader.

Meanwhile, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas has been appointed asthedeputy opposition leader inthePunjab Assembly.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Qureshi saidthathe hadalsoserved asaminister, but it wasthebiggest honour that party chief Imran Khan had reposed confidence in him and nodded for his appointment astheopposition leader. He saidthatthe government got Mr Bhachar disqualified, whilealsoimplicating him in ‘fake’ cases.

“Despite fake cases and arrests, all PTI MPAs are standing tall in the Punjab Assembly as well as holding awami (public) assemblies outside the Adiala Jail every Tuesday and Saturday,” Mr Qureshi said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025