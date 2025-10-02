Govt offers talks after AJK demo turns deadly

• Three cops martyred, six people lose their lives, hundreds hurt as protests enter third day

• Neelum Bridge turns into battleground; shops shut, roads blocked, phones dead

• Govt claims 90pc of JKJAAC’s demands accepted; AJK PM insists ‘violence solves nothing’

• Interior ministry to consider steps to quell unrest today

ISLAMABAD / MUZAFFA­RABAD: The government on Wednesday invited protesters in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to resume dialogue, as the territory reeled from deadly violence amid an ongoing protest movement.

The unrest over the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee’s (JKJAAC) demands took a bloody turn on Wednesday, with at least nine people killed in clashes with law enforcers — including three policemen — and over a hundred injured.

Talks between the JKJAAC, the AJK government and federal ministers over elite privileges and reserved seats for refugees broke down last week. Rival groups have since staged protests, trading blame for violence that marred what began as a largely peaceful movement.

Addressing a press conference alongside Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said a “civilised and peaceful” path to securing public rights lay in negotiations, warning that violence would only deepen the crisis.

In Muzaffarabad, most shops — including medical stores, restaurants and tandoors — remained shut, while street vendors and public transport stayed off the roads. Major arteries were strewn with broken glass, boulders and other debris, forcing the few private vehicles on the streets to take detours or turn back.

The main flashpoint was again Neelum Bridge and its environs — the same spot where a shopkeeper was shot dead on Monday — with police deployed on one bank of the Neelum River and demonstrators massed on the opposite side. Witnesses said protesters hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas shelling and gunfire.

According to one youth, police resorted to firing directly at the crowd, killing at least six protesters and leaving several others critically wounded. The exact number of casualties could not be ascertained due to a communications blackout, which left key officials unreachable.

Enraged residents burned bushes and placed obstacles on roads to protest the killings. Earlier, journalists observed a heated exchange in the district headquarters complex between Islamabad police personnel and some AJK police officials. The former reportedly complained they had been left in an unfamiliar area while stones were being thrown from higher ground.

Dialogue offer

During their presser, AJK PM Haq said that just as the federal government has extended an invitation for talks, “I too urge the Awami Action Committee to participate in the negotiation process to resolve political and social issues through mutual understanding.”

He recalled that the JKJAAC was not an organised political force, as it comprised both nationalists and violent elements, and added that the use of violence and force by them could never be justified.

“I warn again that violent protests only lead to chaos; therefore, it’s essential that we talk,” he said.

He claimed that ‘90 per cent’ of the protesters’ demands had been accepted, and judicial reforms could also be carried out through legislation. “But there is a deadlock over the reserved seats for refugees, which cannot be abolished in the context of the Kashmir freedom movement,” he added.

PM Haq said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had personally asked for dialogue with the JKJAAC.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow, the AJK premier stated that there could be no recompense for the loss of human life.

“The responsible leaders of the Action Committee should call off this protest and engage in dialogue. The cabinet members of AJK are in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Mirpur, and the government is fully prepared for dialogue,” he added.

PM Haq condemned recent arson, including an attack on a school and urged an end to violent protests.

As for police casualties, he confirmed three deaths, with eight personnel critically injured and more than 100 wounded in recent clashes, while reports regarding civilian casualties were still being compiled.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the federal government had remained in close contact with the AJK administration, with him and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam mandated by the prime minister to help resolve the dispute.

“We held talks with members of the Awami Action Committee in Muzaffarabad,” he said. “Ninety per cent of the demands were accepted, and both the federal ministers acted as guarantors to ensure the implementation of the agreement. The IGP was directed to cancel cases from the previous protest, electricity-related issues were acknowledged and local government-related demands were also accepted.”

However, he said two of the JKJAAC’s demands — abolishing refugee seats and reducing the number of ministers — fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

He criticised the committee for pressing ahead with district-wide protests from Sept 29 despite a written draft agreed “to their satisfaction” and warned that violent demonstrations would not deliver results.

Interior ministry calls meeting

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has convened an important meeting in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to consider steps to defuse the situation.

Separately, Jamaat-i-Islami deputy emir Liaquat Baloch phoned Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to express concern over escalating tensions and reports of casualties among police and civilians.

He expressed serious concern over the loss of precious lives and stressed that all parties should exercise restraint.

Mr Baloch expressed a lack of confidence in the government committee’s ability to resolve the issues or reassure the public to remain calm.

The JI leader said that in such a tense environment, the Ministry of Interior should play an active role.

He also opposed the use of force in Azad Kashmir and stressed that the matter should be resolved on the principles of justice.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025