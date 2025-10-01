E-Paper | October 02, 2025

GSF confirms Israeli forces confronted vessels

Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 11:39pm

Saif Abukeshk, spokesperson for the Global Solidarity Flotilla (GSF), confirmed that the humanitarian mission has been directly confronted at sea, Al Jazeera reports.

“We received the news that some of the ships were surrounded by military vessels. Others lost internet connection … and we still have video with a few of those ships,” he told Al Jazeera from Athens, Greece.

“We continue to [receive] notifications about the information that comes from the Israeli navy vessels,” Abukeshk said, adding that Israeli forces have issued warnings to flotilla vessels.

“We have some notification warning the vessels that it’s illegal to provide humanitarian aid through that, which is not surprising. I mean, this is the whole policy of the Israeli government, to starve the population until death.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...