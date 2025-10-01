IHC allows underage girl to live with husband but recommends steps to strengthen child marriage laws

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed an underage girl to live with her husband but recommended steps to strengthen the legal framework around child marriages to protect minors, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations’ International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), Pakistan is home to over 19 million child brides, with nearly 1 in 6 young women married before the age of 18 and as many as 4.8m girls married before the age of 15.

“In view of the fact that the alleged detenue has attained puberty and appears to have given free and voluntary consent, she shall be at liberty to reside with the petitioner,” read a verdict issued by Justice Muhammad Azam Khan for a hearing held on July 11.

The verdict was issued on a plea filed by Muhammad Riaz, challenging a June 23 order by an Islamabad-East district judge that denied the recovery of the girl after her family members allegedly “forcibly” took her away from the man’s house on June 21.

According to the order, the birth certificate, which was registered after the marriage, said the girl was aged 15 at the time of solemnisation of her Nikkah on May 30, 2025. However, the Nikahnama “vaguely records her age as ‘almost 18 years’”, and the court noted it was not empowered to “conclusively decide the question of age”.

The girl was presented before the court on July 11, when she “unequivocally affirmed that she had contracted marriage with the petitioner of her own choice and expressed her desire to reside with him, explicitly declining to return to her parents”, the order stated.

“It is noteworthy that even during her stay at the Crisis Centre, Islamabad, she has consistently maintained this position.”

The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Shumaila Rafique Awan, cited previous Supreme Court orders from 1970 and 2021 to “assert that the marriage contracted is valid under the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 (“MFLO, 1961”), therefore, the petitioner has the right to recover his wife and protect their lawful union”.

Legal clarity urgently needed to ‘safeguard minors from harm’

Despite constitutional protections, disparities in legal marriage age persist across provinces, with only Sindh and the Islamabad Capital Territory enforcing 18 as the minimum age for girls — a gap that continues to expose millions to early pregnancies, domestic violence, and educational exclusion.

However, given the nature of the case, the court made “certain recommendations in aid of legislative clarity and institutional consistency”.

These included urging the federal government to undertake a legislative review to get rid of “inconsistencies across various statutes qua the determination of age”.

“It is recommended that the federal government adopt a clear statutory stance regarding the marriage contracted involving minors, even if they have attained puberty and show signs of mental maturity. It is necessary to do so in order to protect children of tender age.

“To uphold Constitutional rights and safeguard minors from harm, statutory clarity is urgently needed,” the judgment stressed.

