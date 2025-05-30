President Zardari signs bill to curb child marriage into law

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday accorded his assent to the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, according to a notification by the Presidency shared by PPP senator Sherry Rehman on X.

The bill, which seeks to protect the rights of children and eventually eradicate marriages of children under the age of 18, reached the presidency on May 27 after sailing through both houses of parliament.

However, the move attracted strong opposition from religious segments of society, with the CII ruling that classifying marriage under the age of 18 as rape did not conform with Islamic law.

“The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025 is assented to, as passed by the Parliament,” the notification read.

“Pakistan has reached a milestone in the enactment of important legislation against child marriages,” Rehman said in a statement.

She said that the approval of the bill was successful despite resistance from various sections, adding that President Zardari signed the bill despite pressure.

“The signing of the Child Marriage Restraint Bill is a symbol of a new era of reforms in Pakistan,” she said.

She hailed the approval as a victory for the protection of the rights of women and children, adding, “This law was possible after a long and difficult struggle.”

“This bill is not just a law, it is a commitment that our girls have the right to education, health and a prosperous life,” Rehman continued.

She thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, party leaders, other political parties, representatives of the opposition and the public for their support for the bill.

She also called on other provinces to take steps towards this important legislation.

Earlier, CII member Maulana Jalaludin, who belongs to the JUI-F, said Presi­dent Zardari should prevent anarchy in society and not sign the bill.

Incidentally, members bel­ong­ing to different sects opposed the bill.

Responding to a query, the CII member had said the assembly could not be above the Holy Quran and Sunnah. “This bill is not only against the norms of Sharia but also contrary to the values of our society and our traditions,” Maulana Jalaluddin reasoned, terming the move a western conspiracy to destroy ‘family system’.

The ‘bad intentions’ were evident as the bill was not forwarded to the CII, but approved by parliament ‘in secrecy’, he said.

However, PPP MNA Sharmila Faruqi, who tabled the bill in the National Assembly, said the matter of marriage of girls below 18 years of age, should not be given a religious colour and instead be considered in the context of human rights.

“We are not against marriages. We say marrying girls as young as 13 or 14 years is unfair when girls under 18 years of age do not have right to vote, cannot obtain national identity cards and driving licence,” she added.

In this regard, the PPP lawmaker referred to a decision by Federal Shariat Court of 2022 that allowed the state to set the marriage age.