E-Paper | October 01, 2025

COST OF AMERICAN WARMTH

From the Newspaper Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:46am

COST OF AMERICAN WARMTH: Donald Trump is often described as a master deal maker, and his renewed interest in Pakistan’s current leadership does raise some concerns. Trump’s earlier outreach to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan while he was in power was not based on goodwill, but on America’s urgent need to secure a safe withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now, Trump’s unusual meetings with Pakistani high command indicate that once again Washington has plans in which Pakistan is expected to play a role. The troubling part is that Pakistan is unlikely to gain much in return. Trump is not in a position to offer significant financial assistance.

Wasif Khaliq Dad
Rawalpindi

JUDAISM VERSUS ZIONISM: There is no issue with Judaism whose followers lived in harmony with Muslims and Christians for centuries in many Muslim- majority countries, including Palestine. The problem started when Zionist extremists emerged at the helm with their plans of Greater Israel. It is the duplicity of these Zionists and their supporters in the West that even when they sign and propagate the so-called Abraham Accords with countries in the Gulf and the Middle East, they harbour expansionist plans that include the territories of the signatories.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

MENTAL HEALTH: Mental health disorders are just as debilitating as physical ailments, but they are too often brushed under the rug, or are seen as a sign of weakness or failure. Therapy can help individuals cope with life’s everyday stresses, whether it is work pressure, relationship problems, or a personal crisis. The prevalent societal perception that therapy is for the ‘mentally ill’ is harmful, and prevents people from accessing the resources they need to live healthy lives. Mental health professionals should be included in community outreach efforts, visiting schools, universities and workplaces to speak on emotional wellbeing and coping strate- gies. It is time we shifted the narrative.

Minal
Sialkot

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...