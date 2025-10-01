COST OF AMERICAN WARMTH: Donald Trump is often described as a master deal maker, and his renewed interest in Pakistan’s current leadership does raise some concerns. Trump’s earlier outreach to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan while he was in power was not based on goodwill, but on America’s urgent need to secure a safe withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now, Trump’s unusual meetings with Pakistani high command indicate that once again Washington has plans in which Pakistan is expected to play a role. The troubling part is that Pakistan is unlikely to gain much in return. Trump is not in a position to offer significant financial assistance.

JUDAISM VERSUS ZIONISM: There is no issue with Judaism whose followers lived in harmony with Muslims and Christians for centuries in many Muslim- majority countries, including Palestine. The problem started when Zionist extremists emerged at the helm with their plans of Greater Israel. It is the duplicity of these Zionists and their supporters in the West that even when they sign and propagate the so-called Abraham Accords with countries in the Gulf and the Middle East, they harbour expansionist plans that include the territories of the signatories.

MENTAL HEALTH: Mental health disorders are just as debilitating as physical ailments, but they are too often brushed under the rug, or are seen as a sign of weakness or failure. Therapy can help individuals cope with life’s everyday stresses, whether it is work pressure, relationship problems, or a personal crisis. The prevalent societal perception that therapy is for the ‘mentally ill’ is harmful, and prevents people from accessing the resources they need to live healthy lives. Mental health professionals should be included in community outreach efforts, visiting schools, universities and workplaces to speak on emotional wellbeing and coping strate- gies. It is time we shifted the narrative.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025