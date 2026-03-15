Lahore-bound Shalimar Express derails after colliding with goods train in Naushahro Feroze; no casualties reported

LAHORE: Lahore-bound Shalimar Express collided with a goods train at Lakha Road Railway Station in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday, due to which its locomotive and several coaches were derailed and capsized, sources said.

The sources told Dawn that as Shalimar Express approached Lakha Road Station, the interlocking system was set such that the train veered toward a loop line, where a goods train was parked. Subsequently, the driver immediately applied brakes but the train eventually collided with the parked train, they said.

Shalimar Express’s driver, Haji Fayyaz, also told Dawn that “our kanta (interlocking /signalling system) was set for the loop line, whereas we had to pass the station without stopping.”

“The brake also did not work properly, and the signal was also red,” he said, adding that all aboard the train remained safe in the incident.

According to sources, traffic on the main line was disrupted due to the collision, and a relief train was dispatched to the accident site for the removal of the damaged locomotive, coaches and wagons.

“An inquiry has also been ordered to look into the causes behind the accident,” said an official source.