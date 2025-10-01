E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Security forces kill seven militants in Khuzdar

Saleem Shahid Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 09:23am

QUETTA: Seven alleged militants were killed and 10 others reportedly wounded during a security operation in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on the intelligence information about the presence of terrorists from Fitna al Hindustan ­— the term used by the state to refer to Baloch separatist outfits — security forces conducted an operation in the hilly area of Zehri tehsil, officials said.

They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched operations in the vast region using helicopters. A large cache of ammunition and other material, including IEDs transmitters, latest American weapons, grenades and motorcycles were recovered in the operation, the officials said.

An attempt to blow up the main Bado-Kashat bridge was also foiled by defusing explosive devices planted at the bridge. “Security forces will continue their operation against the elements involved in sabotage activities till their elimination,” an official said.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...