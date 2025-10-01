Security forces kill seven militants in Khuzdar

QUETTA: Seven alleged militants were killed and 10 others reportedly wounded during a security operation in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on the intelligence information about the presence of terrorists from Fitna al Hindustan ­— the term used by the state to refer to Baloch separatist outfits — security forces conducted an operation in the hilly area of Zehri tehsil, officials said.

They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched operations in the vast region using helicopters. A large cache of ammunition and other material, including IEDs transmitters, latest American weapons, grenades and motorcycles were recovered in the operation, the officials said.

An attempt to blow up the main Bado-Kashat bridge was also foiled by defusing explosive devices planted at the bridge. “Security forces will continue their operation against the elements involved in sabotage activities till their elimination,” an official said.

