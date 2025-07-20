E-Paper | July 20, 2025

9 terrorists killed, 8 captured in Malakand joint action by military, LEAs during four days

Dawn.com Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 07:15pm

Security forces killed nine terrorists and captured another eight during a four-day joint operation with police, the Counter Terrorism Department, paramilitary organisations and the district administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the joint intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna Al Khwarij — a term used to designate members of the banned TTP.

“During the conduct of operation, spread over four days, [our] own forces skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense multiple fire exchanges, nine Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while eight [others] were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that two hideouts used by terrorists were destroyed and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the state’s counter-terrorism efforts,” the military’s media wing said.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement read.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan.

Eleven terrorists were killed, five were injured and seven were arrested during joint operations conducted in the Hangu and Malakand districts on Saturday.

A senior army officer and two police officials were also wounded during the clash.

In a separate incident, Bannu police claimed to have shot down two explosive-laden quadcopters intended to target police stations.

