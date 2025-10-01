E-Paper | October 01, 2025

CCP clears merger of PTCL with Telenor

Kalbe Ali Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: The policy board of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has accepted the terms and conditions set by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for merger with Telenor Pakistan.

The PTCL has formally submitted its acceptance of the terms and conditions laid for its $40 billion acquisition of Telenor. An announcement is expected to be made soon.

The move clears the path for CCP to issue its much-anticipated order on the landmark merger, which has been pending for over 18 months.

After the merger Ufone-Telenor-Pakistan will become almost as large as Jazz, leaving Zong behind.

Two lingering issues contributed to the delay: a pending payment of $800m by the UAE-based telecom giant and a plan for investment to be submitted by PTCL to CCP. This amount was slashed to $650m after negotiations when the PTI was in power.

The second stumbling block was a future investment plan to be submitted by the PTCL to the CCP.

An official acknowledged that the merger will create a highly concentrated operator by combining PTCL’s Ufone with Telenor Pakistan, raising risks of potential dominance. The CCP had also raised concerns that the abuse of dominance by the PTCL can rise after the merger.

However, the CCP official added that the conditional approval framework is expected to mitigate these risks through safeguards on pricing, interconnection, infrastructure sharing, and fair competition. According to officials, the CCP faced considerable political and corporate pressure to fast-track approval.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...