PTCL inaction delays Telenor merger: CCP

ISLAMABAD: The Comp­etition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has raised concerns over the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL)’s non-cooperation and delay in providing critical information required for evaluating its proposed merger with Telenor Pakistan through Ufone.

The watchdog cited potential competition risks and warned of cross-subsidisation between PTCL and Ufone, both of which operate under joint management.

In a presentation submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, the CCP highlighted that the delay in merger proceedings stemmed largely from PTCL’s non-responsiveness and its failure to provide a concrete investment plan.

The commission noted that despite initiating an open hearing on the case on Sept 30, 2024, PTCL has yet to submit complete documentation.

The most recent development came on Aug 26, when PTCL submitted agreements with Jazz, Zong and Telenor, but did not furnish its pact with Ufone — a key part of the proposed merger.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025