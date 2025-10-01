E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Irked by new polio cases, Sindh CM takes ‘negligent’ officials to task

Dawn Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 09:17am

• Murad suspends two DHOs, removes as many ACs and orders disciplinary action against DCs of Badin and Thatta
• Says negligence in anti-polio drive will not be tolerated

KARACHI: Expressing displeasure over the detection of two more poliovirus cases in the province this month, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended district health officers (DHOs) of Badin and Keamari and ordered disciplinary action against deputy commissioners (DCs) of Badin and Thatta districts.

He also removed assistant commissioners (ACs) of Matli and Mirpur Sakro.

“Polio is a debilitating disease, and its eradication is our national duty, which everyone must perform diligently. Negligence will not be tolerated,” he stated.

The chief minister said this while presiding over a meeting on polio eradication at the CM House here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to the CM Raheem Shaikh, Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Coordinator Irshad Sodhar and other concerned officials.

The CM said that the new cases, all within the Hyderabad Division, highlight a critical reality.

The health minister added that despite achieving over “98 per cent coverage” in recent vaccination drives, the virus continues to find and paralyse vulnerable children.

The chief minister was also informed that nine polio cases had been detected in the province, including three in Badin, two in Thatta, and one each in Hyderabad, Larkana, Kambar and Umerkot.

In response, the chief minister, expressing displeasure, ordered the suspension of two DHOs, Dr Anjum Ali Soomro of Badin and Dr Wali Muhammad Rahimoon of Keamari, and issued disciplinary notices to the DCs of Badin and Thatta. He also removed the ACs of Matli and Mirpur Sakro due to their poor performance in the polio eradication effort. The chief secretary approved these notifications.

“Our campaigns are reaching the majority, but polio eradication is about protecting every last child,” said the CM.

Dr Azra mentioned the virus was a ruthless opportunist exploiting the smallest gaps, and that the strategy was shifting to systematically find and protect missed children.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Health Department and the EOC to launch an aggressive new phase of the polio eradication campaign following the detection of new cases in September.

Pakistan has seen a significant reduction in polio cases compared to 2024. The provincial government, through the Health Department, is confronting stubborn challenges that keep the virus circulating in the province, he said.

The September campaign left a critical gap: approximately 4,500 children refused.

It was also pointed out in the meeting that 81pc of Sindh’s environmental samples test positive for the virus, with all 12 sites in Karachi consistently testing positive.

Recent cases in Badin and Umerkot are linked to mobile and migrant populations, who are often hard to reach with static health services.

The chief minister instructed the health department to unveil a comprehensive plan for the last quarter of 2025.

“I want two large-scale campaigns to be planned for October and December, supported by a focused Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine campaign (fIPV) in Karachi and a combined Measles-Polio campaign in November,” he said.

He directed immediate mop-up vaccinations with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), supplemented with Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) boosters, which are reportedly under way in areas where recent cases have been identified.

The CM also announced that a major operation would be launched to track and vaccinate children missed during the September campaign.

He emphasised that enhanced pre-campaign efforts would involve community influencers and medical professionals to address parental concerns and reduce refusals.

“The path to a polio-free Sindh is clear,” the chief minister said.

“We have the plan, the resources, and the commitment. Now, we are deploying senior teams to the highest-risk districts to ensure our efforts reach every home and every child. This final push requires the support of every community leader and parent to succeed.”

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Poliovirus
Pakistan

