Governor announces electric buses, passport office for Hazro

A Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

TAXILA: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced that Hazro tehsil will soon have electric buses to provide affordable and environment-friendly transport, along with the establishment of a long-awaited passport office to facilitate the local population.

Addressing a large public gathering on Tuesday, the governor said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always worked for the relief of the poor and stood by its workers.

“I never lobbied for this office; it came to me as a blessing of prayers from the poor,” he said.

The event was attended by PPP district leadership, including District President Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan, Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, Malik Riyasat Sadriyal, Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan, former vice chairman Malik Tahir Awan, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shehzad and other leaders.

A traditional Chhachh shawl was presented to the governor on the occasion.

Governor Haider added that the Governor House would remain open to the people of Attock and Chhachh, ensuring impartial service and justice for all.

“As long as I am here, no injustice will be tolerated against the poor,” he vowed.

He further assured the people that the issue of gas load-shedding would be resolved within a week, while electric buses would be launched either with the Punjab government’s cooperation or, if required, through his own initiative.

Calling the people of Chhachh “brave and resilient,” the governor said they are the pride of Attock district and praised local journalists for their support.

“The office of governor is a trust of the people, and I will safeguard it with full commitment,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

