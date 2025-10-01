Suspect in boy’s murder case killed in ‘encounter’: police

RAWALPINDI: A suspect on a wanted list was killed in an alleged encounter with the police late Monday night.

A police spokesman said motorcycle-riding suspects fired on a police team in Pirwadhai which resulted in the killing of one of the suspects while his accomplice escaped.

The deceased suspect was identified as Waleed, who was wanted by the police in a case of sexual abuse and murder of a teenage boy in Pirwadhai a day earlier.

The suspect had fled after the crime and police teams had been formed to arrest him.

As police personnel were present in the area for snap checking, the suspects appeared and opened fire during which one of the suspects was killed, said the spokesman.

Shortly after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and a search was launched to arrest the suspect who escaped.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SP Rawal, DSP City and Pirwadhai police for performing their duties bravely, adding the lives and property of the citizens and police were at stake.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate incidents in Pirwadhai and Dhamial areas on Monday night.

Ali Ehtisham, 23, was hammered and then axed to death allegedly by his uncle over a monetary dispute.

Ali Wahid, a resident of Safdarabad, lodged an FIR with the police saying that arguments started between his brother Ali Ehtisham and his uncle Sher Afzal over a monetary dispute. After exchanging hot words, Afzal hammered his brother on his head. As he fell on the ground, Afzal took an axe and cut his throat and escaped from the scene.

In another incident, an unidentified young man was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Ahmedabad bus stop in Dhamial.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025