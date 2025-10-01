E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Suspect in boy’s murder case killed in ‘encounter’: police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

RAWALPINDI: A suspect on a wanted list was killed in an alleged encounter with the police late Monday night.

A police spokesman said motorcycle-riding suspects fired on a police team in Pirwadhai which resulted in the killing of one of the suspects while his accomplice escaped.

The deceased suspect was identified as Waleed, who was wanted by the police in a case of sexual abuse and murder of a teenage boy in Pirwadhai a day earlier.

The suspect had fled after the crime and police teams had been formed to arrest him.

As police personnel were present in the area for snap checking, the suspects appeared and opened fire during which one of the suspects was killed, said the spokesman.

Shortly after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and a search was launched to arrest the suspect who escaped.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SP Rawal, DSP City and Pirwadhai police for performing their duties bravely, adding the lives and property of the citizens and police were at stake.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate incidents in Pirwadhai and Dhamial areas on Monday night.

Ali Ehtisham, 23, was hammered and then axed to death allegedly by his uncle over a monetary dispute.

Ali Wahid, a resident of Safdarabad, lodged an FIR with the police saying that arguments started between his brother Ali Ehtisham and his uncle Sher Afzal over a monetary dispute. After exchanging hot words, Afzal hammered his brother on his head. As he fell on the ground, Afzal took an axe and cut his throat and escaped from the scene.

In another incident, an unidentified young man was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Ahmedabad bus stop in Dhamial.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...