Govt launches initiative to standardise sign language

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said the absence of a standardised Pakistan Sign Language (PSL) has long limited access to education, employment, justice and public services for special persons.

Addressing the National Consultation on the Standardisation of PSL, he said the consultation laid the foundation for a national framework that will enable unified curriculum development and interpreter certification, ensure consistent use across schools, media and government services, and affirm the linguistic and cultural identity of the deaf community.

Mr Siddiqui termed the consultation a historic milestone toward ensuring the full recognition and inclusion of deaf Pakistanis in national life.

Earlier, welcoming guests, provincial representatives, academia, civil society, Unicef, media and members of the community, the minister emphasised that “Sign Language is not only a means of communication; it is a language of rights, culture, and identity.”

Dr Siddiqui commended the Ministry team, Unicef and Deaf leaders for driving the initiative with authenticity and ownership.

He highlighted the ongoing transformation of the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), which has been under the ministry’s administrative control since July 2024.

He noted that DGSE reforms were reshaping the landscape of special education.

According to a press release, DGSE’s key achievements included a nutrition and wellbeing programme for children with disabilities, enrollment of more than 300 new children (raising DGSE’s total to 2,000 students), new training and leadership initiatives for special educators, and the establishment of four state-of-the-art sensory rooms for autism support.

Other initiatives included modernisation of orthopaedic, speech therapy, and physiotherapy facilities; distribution of over 1,000 digital talking books; vocational training with market-driven skills in partnership with the private sector; empowerment camps to identify and enroll out-of-school children with disabilities; and amendments to service rules for career development of professionals.

Among these reforms, the minister highlighted PSL standardisation as the flagship initiative.

“Language is the key to learning, empowerment, and identity,” he remarked. He announced the establishment of a National PSL Task Force to implement recommendations with clear timelines, interpreter training, and digital resources.

Dr Siddiqui reiterated the government’s commitment to integrating PSL into school curricula, media platforms, and public services, making it a recognised language of inclusion.

“This consultation is more than a policy dialogue. It is a collective pledge to build a Pakistan where every child, every citizen, hearing or Deaf, has a language, a voice, and a future full of possibility,” he stated.

The education minister thanked Unicef, the deaf community, provincial governments, and the DGSE team for their partnership and dedication. “Together, we will ensure that Pakistan Sign Language becomes a bridge to equality and dignity for all,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025