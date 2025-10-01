E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Urdu poet lauded as beacon for young writers

Bureau Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am
A SPEAKER addresses a literary event at GFCW, Peshawar. — Dawn
A SPEAKER addresses a literary event at GFCW, Peshawar. — Dawn

PESHAWAR: The participants at an event here on Tuesday at the Government Frontier College for Women (GFCW) showered accolades of appreciation on senior Urdu poetess and artist Bushra Farrukh for her selfless literary contribution and praised her as role model for upcoming women writers.

Papers were read out on different aspects of life and works of Bushra Farrukh in which speakers termed her a prolific Urdu writer and a talented radio and TV artist.

The administration of GFC for women arranged the event at its main Hall where teachers, students and writers showed up in a large number. Bushra Farrukh has authored around 25 books and performed in over 2000 radio and TV shows.

Also, she is recipient of numerous awards and commendation certificates from national and international organisations for her quality literary works.

Addressing as chief guest, Maj. (Retd) Mohammad Aamir on the occasion said Ms Farrukh had played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of national integration through her literary works. He added being a prolific writer her works have been praised for quality and substance.

“Bushra Farrukh’s 12 poetry collections carrying ‘Naatiya Kalam’ is a record at international level and deserves kudos for her piety and pure poetic thoughts drenched in deep love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” Mr. Aamir stated.

Prof Owais Ahmad Qarni in his paper pointed out Bushra Farrukh’s contributions spanned over almost four decades, playing an active role in grooming young women poets and writers.

Being chairperson of Karwan-i- Hawwa Literary Forum (KHLF) Ms Farrukh had motivated budding women literati and scholars during the last several years, he stated.

Prof Nasir Ali Syed while highlighting different aspects of Ms Farrukh said works of the writer under debate had garnered widespread appreciation online from world literary forums.

Several of her books had won President’s awards as her quality works paved way for the upcoming women writers, he observed.

“Bushra Farrukh enjoyes the honour of the being the first ever announcer of PTV, Peshawar Centre, and has had worked with different organisations on key positions,” Syed added.

A documentary was also displayed on multimedia showcasing life and works of Bushra Farrukh title a success story of a woman through tough times.

Prof Abasin Yousafzai about 10 research theses had been done by rsaerch scholar on the literary contributions of Ms Farrukh which was reflective of her vision and creative strength.

Senior writer Mushtaq Shabab, Prof Khalid Suhail Malik and Principal of GFC, Shaheen Mughal also spoke at the event.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...