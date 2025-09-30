Experts urge public to take fungal infections seriously

LAHORE: Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Farooq Afzal says emphasised that fungal infections are a serious health issue, stressing the need for creating public awareness to prevent the spread of such skin diseases.

Addressing the participants in a ‘Fungal Infection Awareness Walk’ held at the Lahore General Hospital here on Monday, he said that public awareness initiatives not only educate people about such diseases, but also promote healthier lifestyles within communities.

He highlighted the need for further research by dermatologists to develop long-term and effective treatment solutions for such diseases.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about the causes, prevention and timely treatment of fungal infections.

Prof of Dermatology Dr Atif Shehzad, Medical Superintendent Prof Faryad Hussain and other medics including Dr Wajiha Saeed, Dr Ema Shaheen, Dr Samreen Rafi, Dr Shaika Ali, Dr Amjad Kazmi, Dr Amara Siddiq, Dr Afshan Amjad, Dr Hina Manzoor and Dr Farhana Saadat participated in the walk, along with nursing staff and other healthcare professionals.

The walk participants carried placards and banners inscribed with messages about fungal infection prevention.

On the occasion, Dr Shehzad explained that fungal infections commonly affect the skin, nails, and moist areas of the body, such as underarms, skin folds, and between the toes.

He warned that many people mistook these infections for minor rashes or allergies, which could lead to severe complications like chronic itching, permanent scarring and persistent wounds, if left untreated.

He cautioned against self-medication, especially the use of over-the-counter steroid creams, which may provide a temporary relief, but can worsen the infection by driving it deeper into the skin.

He advised the public to maintain proper hygiene, keep the body dry — especially sweaty areas — avoid sharing personal items like towels, socks and clothing, urging them to consult a qualified skin specialist on the early symptoms.

LGH MS Prof Dr. Faryad Hussain stated that awareness walks are vital to enhance public understanding of skin diseases, stressing the need for regular campaigns to build a healthier and informed society.

At the conclusion of the walk, the participants were given pamphlets detailing the types, symptoms, causes and preventive measures related to fungal infections.

Dermatology experts were also present to answer public queries on the spot.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025