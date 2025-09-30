Petrol, diesel rates likely to rise

ISLAMABAD: The pri­ces of petrol and high-sp­e­­ed diesel (HSD) are exp­ected to increase by Rs2-3 per litre from Wednesday for the first fortnight of October, in line with fluctuations in global oil prices.

According to official estimates, based on current tax rates, the ex-depot price of HSD may rise by about Rs2.50 per litre (around 1 per cent), while petrol is likely to go up by Rs1.90-2 per litre. Both products have already recorded a net increase of around Rs13 per litre since mid-May.

At present, the ex-depot price of petrol stands at Rs264.61 per litre. Petrol is widely consumed in private transport, motorcycles, rickshaws, and small vehicles, affecting the daily expenses of middle- and lower-income groups.

The ex-depot price of HSD is Rs272.77 per litre. HSD is mainly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural ma­­chinery, making it an inflation-sensitive product due to its impact on freight and food prices. Trans­po­r­ters had raised fares following a Rs27 per litre increase between May and August, which have not been revised despite a partial price cut of Rs13 per litre in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil are projected to rise by about Rs4.50 and Rs1.75 per litre, respectively.

The government currently imposes no GST on petroleum products, but char­ges significant levies. These include Rs79.50 per litre on diesel and Rs80.52 per litre on petrol and high-octane products, which also cover Rs2.50 per litre under the CSL.

In addition, customs duties of around Rs16-17 per litre apply to both petrol and diesel, regardless of whether the products are imported or locally produced.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025