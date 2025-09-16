Diesel rate up by Rs2.78, petrol price unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.78 per litre while kept petrol price unchanged till the end of September.

The Ministry of Finance in a late-night announcement said that the government has revised petroleum prices for next fortnight following a review of prevailing international market trend and upon the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and relevant ministries.

The ex-depot price of HSD was increased by Rs2.78 to Rs272.77 per litre for next fortnight from Rs269.99. The ex-depot petrol price was kept unchanged to at Rs264.61 per litre.

The government is currently charging about Rs98 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although general sales tax (GST) is zero on all the petroleum products, the government is charging Rs79.50 per litre on diesel and Rs80.52 per litre on petrol and high octane products on account of petrol levy and climate support levy. This also includes Rs2.25 per litre climate support levy.

The government is also charging about Rs16-17 per litre custom duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports. In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sale margins are going to oil companies and their dealers.

Petrol and HSD are the major revenue spinners with their monthly sales between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes per month compared to just 10,000 tonne of monthly demand for kerosene. The government recovered about Rs1.161 trillion through petroleum levy alone in FY2025 and expects this to jump by about 27pc to Rs1.470 trillion during current fiscal year.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025