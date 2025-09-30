BOK launches point-of-sale service

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has formally launched its point-of-sale (PoS) service in partnership with KuickPay, marking an important step in the bank’s digital transformation journey and its commitment to expanding Pakistan’s payments infrastructure.

According to an official statement issued here on Monday, the launch ceremony was led by Hassan Raza, BOK managing director and chief executive officer, and Arbab Ali Khan, managing director of KuickPay.

Through this collaboration, BOK will extend PoS solutions to its merchant network, enabling the bank to strengthen its deposit base, diversify fee-based income streams, and broaden its market footprint.

For merchants and customers, the availability of PoS services delivers tangible benefits, secure and seamless digital payments, enhanced convenience, and reduced dependence on cash. The initiative directly supports Pakistan’s move towards digitalisation of the financial system and aligns with the Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative.

With this milestone, BOK reaffirms its position as a progressive, technology-driven financial institution dedicated to advancing financial inclusion and shaping the future of digital banking in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025