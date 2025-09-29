E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Peshawar after a decade: aviation authority

Imtiaz Ali Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 05:25pm

Emirati carrier Etihad Airways resumed flight operations to Peshawar on Monday, after a flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Bacha Khan International Airport, according to a statement from the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA).

According to the statement, Etihad flight EY 276 from Abu Dhabi landed in Peshawar today and was welcomed with a traditional water salute by airport authorities, marking the first time the carrier has landed in the city since 2014.

“Etihad Airways will now operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, departing [from] Peshawar as EY 277 at 8am,” the statement read.

“These new connections provide passengers with greater choice, improved convenience, and enhanced global connectivity, reflecting PAA’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and world-class airport operations,” it added.

Etihad is the third international carrier to launch flight operations to Peshawar this year.

In August, Flyadeal, the Saudi low-cost carrier, expanded its operations to Pakistan with inaugural flights landing in Islamabad and Peshawar. The aircraft from Riyadh landed ahead of schedule at 6:08am with 65 passengers on board and was accorded a traditional water salute.

In May, Emirati low-cost airline Flydubai commenced operations at Bacha Khan International Airport, with the arrival of flight FZ-375 from Dubai. The inaugural flight carried 164 passengers and was welcomed with a celebratory water cannon salute. A cake-cutting ceremony followed, attended by senior officials, including the airport manager and representatives from Flydubai.

