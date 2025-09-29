E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Politics spill over again in Cricket as India refuse to collect Asia Cup trophy

Reuters Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 02:46am
Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (R) receives the runner up cheque from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the presentation ceremony at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (R) receives the runner up cheque from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the presentation ceremony at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully pretends to hold the trophy as his team celebrates their victory at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully pretends to hold the trophy as his team celebrates their victory at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

The closing ceremony of the men’s Asia Cup descended into farce on Sunday as the Indian cricket team refused to collect the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, as politics continued to spill over the pitch.

India had earlier beaten Pakistan by five wickets in the last over after a close contest to win a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, but they caused the post-final formalities to be inordinately delayed due to their refusal to budge from their stance.

There were no customary handshakes between the teams after India refused, with tensions high from their previous two clashes in the competition, which witnessed political posturing and aggressive on-field behaviour.

The Asia Cup saw the first cricket matches between the two sides since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, was supposed to present the winners’ trophy but there were indications that India would resent that when their captain Suryakumar Yadav did not participate in the customary pre-toss photoshoot before the final

“I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight,” Simon Doull, who conducted the post-match presentation, said.

When asked about his refusal to collect the trophy at the post-match press conference and their actions leading to the politicisation of the game, the Indian skipper declined to answer the question.

The post-final ceremony saw Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha receive the runners-up trophy while Indian players Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma collect their respective individual awards.

India’s refusal to collect the trophy from Naqvi marks a historic low in the cricketing relations between the neighbours, with the game having acted as a stage for diplomacy in the past.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a political reference in his post on X congratulating the Indian team. “Operation Sindoor on the game’s field. Outcome is the same — India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” he wrote.

Suryakumar’s men had earlier capped a remarkable unbeaten run with their third victory against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

Put into bat, Pakistan could not capitalise on an 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) and were bundled out for 146 with five deliveries still left in their innings.

Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs in a spectacular meltdown, with India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-30) being the wrecker-in-chief.

The Green Shirts struck back to leave India reeling at 20-3 with their top 3, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, back in the dugout.

India lost their in-form opener Abhishek Sharma, also the tournament’s leading scorer, and the skipper inside the first 10 deliveries of their innings.

Varma and Sanju Samson (24) got to rebuilding the innings.

Even that recovery would not have been possible but for the reprieve Samson, then on 12, got when Hussain Talat dropped him in the deep.

Abrar Ahmed dismissed Samson to break the 57-run stand, but Shivam Dube (33) combined with Varma to take India closer to the target before falling in the penultimate over.

Needing 10 runs from the last over from Haris Rauf, Varma hit the second ball for a six to effectively seal India’s thrilling victory and triggering wild celebrations in the Indian camp.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Pakistan captain Salman said at the presentation ceremony. “We could not finish well in the batting. Bowling, we gave everything. If we could have finished well, it would have been a different story.

“We could not rotate the strike properly, and we lost too many wickets. That was the reason we could not score what we wanted. We have to sort out our batting very soon. They bowled really well, outstandingly well. They needed 63 off six overs. I thought we had the game. The bowlers bowled really well; we have to give them credit, but the batting was a concern.

“We fought really well. We are proud as a team. So much to look forward to, we will improve and come back stronger.”

