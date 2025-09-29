E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Nepal savours ‘historic’ first victory against West Indies

AFP Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 11:40am
On Saturday, Nepal defeated West Indies by 19 runs in the first T20 international of a three-mat­ch series in Sharjah. — AFP (File)
On Saturday, Nepal defeated West Indies by 19 runs in the first T20 international of a three-mat­ch series in Sharjah. — AFP (File)

KATHMANDU: Nepal celebrated its stunning victory against the West Indies on Sunday, its first-ever win in an international cricket mat­ch against a Test-playing nation.

On Saturday, Nepal defeated West Indies by 19 runs in the first T20 international of a three-mat­ch series in Sharjah.

The win marks Nepal’s first triumph over the two-time T20 World Cup champions and represents a major milestone for the rising cricketing nation.

“It is a historic win for us and helps improve our players’ standing in the cricketing world,” Chatur Bahadur Cha­nd, President of the Cricket Association of Nepal, told AFP.

After the Nepali middle-order took them to a competitive score of 148-8, the bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the West Indies.

TV images showed Nepali fans in replica team jerseys cheering and waving the national flag as they watched the game in the stadium.

“It was not expected, but as the game progressed, we saw there was a chance we could win,” said Pujan Thapa, 27, who watched the game with family and friends on TV in Kathmandu.

“We were so happy, we stood up and danced.” The win came as Nepal recovers from a deadly anti-corruption protest that killed at least 73 people and toppled the government.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel dedicated the win to the “martyrs” of the protests, saying it would be great if they could give people “a little bit of happiness”, ESPNcricinfo.com reported.

Cricket does not enjoy the same adulation in mountainous Nepal as it does elsewhere in South Asia.

But it has been growing in popularity, with Nepal given one-day international status by the world governing body ICC in 2018.

Former chief selector Dipendra Chaudhary said the win was a result of the team’s hard work.

“It will motivate them to play well and inspire other young cricketers,” he said.

Social media platforms were also flooded with congratulatory messages for the players.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...